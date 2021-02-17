Girls State Basketball preview: Timberlake

TIMBERLAKE TIGERS

Notes: Defending champions are back at state for the eighth straight season, and 10th in the last 11. During that stretch the Tigers have won three state titles (also in 2016, ’17) and finished second four times. They placed third at state in 2018 and ’19. … Timberlake’s only two losses this season came to Coeur d’Alene, the top-ranked team in the 5A media poll, by seven and nine points. … Both 1,000-point scorers, Jessen and Soumas are second and fourth, respectively, on Timberlake’s career scoring list. Jessen has signed with NCAA Division I Texas-Rio Grande Valley of the Western Athletic Conference.