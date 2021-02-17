Girls State Basketball preview: Sugar-Salem

SUGAR-SALEM DIGGERS
Class 3A
Record: 22-1
State seed: District Six champ
Coach: Crystal Dayley, ninth season
Players to watch: F Mardee Fillmore, sr.; G Hailey Harris, jr.; G Katie Miller, jr.
Notes: Diggers are making their fifth straight appearance at state and eighth in last nine seasons. … Program is seeking its seventh state championship. … Went undefeated in conference play for the fourth straight season. … Only loss this season has come to 4A power Skyline. … Will enter on an 18-game winning streak.