Girls State Basketball preview: Sugar-Salem

SUGAR-SALEM DIGGERS

Class 3A

Record: 22-1

State seed: District Six champ

Coach: Crystal Dayley, ninth season

Players to watch: F Mardee Fillmore, sr.; G Hailey Harris, jr.; G Katie Miller, jr.

Notes: Diggers are making their fifth straight appearance at state and eighth in last nine seasons. … Program is seeking its seventh state championship. … Went undefeated in conference play for the fourth straight season. … Only loss this season has come to 4A power Skyline. … Will enter on an 18-game winning streak.

