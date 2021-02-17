Girls State Basketball preview: Soda Springs

SODA SPRINGS CARDINALS

Notes: Three-time defending state champion. … Became the first team in 2A history to three-peat with their title last year. … Also won a title in 2015, giving them four of the last six 2A state crowns. … Lost more games this year (11) than they had in the previous four years combined (seven). … Won their last six games, all in district play, sweeping through the district tournament to take the crown as the No. 2 seed. … Moldenhauer is one of just four seniors on a young team, along with Brimlee Jacobsen, Tayler Thompson and Jenna Gaines.