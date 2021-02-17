 Skip to main content
Girls State Basketball preview: Soda Springs
SODA SPRINGS CARDINALS

Class 2A

Record: 12-11

State seed: District Five champ

Coach: Wade Schvaneveldt, 19th season

Players to watch: G Kaitlynn Moldenhauer, sr.; G Zipaya Somsen, so.; G Nelly Pelayo, jr.

Notes: Three-time defending state champion. … Became the first team in 2A history to three-peat with their title last year. … Also won a title in 2015, giving them four of the last six 2A state crowns. … Lost more games this year (11) than they had in the previous four years combined (seven). … Won their last six games, all in district play, sweeping through the district tournament to take the crown as the No. 2 seed. … Moldenhauer is one of just four seniors on a young team, along with Brimlee Jacobsen, Tayler Thompson and Jenna Gaines.

