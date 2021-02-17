Girls State Basketball preview: Snake River

SNAKE RIVER PANTHERS

Notes: Fourth-straight state tournament appearance. … The Panthers have brought home a trophy — but not the one they want — from each of those appearances, finishing as runner-up in 2018 and 2020 and consolation champion in 2019. … Steadman (19 ppg, 7 rpg) is one of the most decorated players in the state, a multiple-time all-state and All-Area selection who's committed to DII Colorado Mesa. … She scored a career-high 34 points in the state play-in game against Kimberly to clinch her fourth state-tournament appearance. … Steadman set the 3A record for 3-pointers made at a state tournament last year with 15. … Freshman point guard Edlefsen (7 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 3.5 apg) is a good lead ballhandler and has helped take some of the pressure off Steadman. … Playing Goff (8.3 ppg, 6.7 rpg) with Steadman gives the Panthers height that many 3A teams can't match. … Ranked fourth in final media poll.