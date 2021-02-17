Girls State Basketball preview: Sandpoint

SANDPOINT BULLDOGS

Notes: Seventh appearance at state in the last eight years. … Beat Lakeland in Game 3 of the best-of-3 4A Region 1 championship series to advance to state. … Lost to Caldwell in the third place game last year at state. … Duane Ward is in his third season as Love’s assistant. … Allowing opponents to score an average of 41.5 points per game. … Held opponents to under 40 points nine times this season. … Likes to spread the floor offensively with four-out and five-out sets. … Kaylee Banks is a streaky shooting and the focal point of the Sandpoint offense. … Sandpoint placed third at state in 2015 and ‘16.