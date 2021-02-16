Girls State Basketball preview: Rockland

ROCKLAND BULLDOGS

Notes: State champions last year. … That title was was the first in school history in any sport. … Making third-consecutive state-tournament appearance. … Won 13 of first 14 games this year. … Lost to Mackay in district title game before beating Leadore in state play-in game. … Lee is one of four seniors, but the real strength of the team is in junior posts Boyer and Farr. … Ranked first in final media poll, which was tabulated before their district-tournament loss to Mackay.