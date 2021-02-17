Girls State Basketball preview: Ririe

RIRIE BULLDOGS
Class 2A
Record: 22-2
State seed: District Six champ
Coach: Jake Landon, second season
Players to watch: G Sara Boone, sr.; G Dallas Sutton, sr.; F Halley Guthrie, sr.; F Breyer Newman, jr.
Notes: Ninth straight trip to state for Ririe. … Seeking second state championship in program history and first since 2017. … Improving as Skylee Coles and Halley Guthrie continue to recover from injuries and ramp up minutes per game. … Will enter having won 20 of last 21 games. … Lost just one conference game all season, a narrow defeat to Firth.