Girls State Basketball preview: Rimrock
Girls State Basketball preview: Rimrock

RIMROCK RAIDERS

Class 1A Division I

Record: 16-2

State Seed: District Three champ

Coach: Kyla Jewett, Fourth season

Players to watch: G Sintia Varela, sr; G Sami Jewett, sr.; PF Madie MacMillan, sr.

Notes: Enters state tournament on 11-game winning streak, with an average margin of victory of 29.8 points. … During the current winning streak, Rimrock has won nine of those games by at least 20 points, six by at least 30 and four by at least 40. … Varela is averaging 23.1 points and 7.9 rebounds per game. … MacMillan is averaging 12.1 points per game, while Sami Jewett is averaging 10.6 points per game. … Went unbeaten in 1A Western Idaho Conference Play. … At state for fourth straight season. … Last won a trophy in 2006 when it finished fourth in the combined 1A Tournament.

