Girls State Basketball preview: Rigby

RIGBY TROJANS
Class 5A
Record: 19-3
State seed: District Five-Six champ
Coach: Troy Shippen, fourth season
Players to watch: G Tylie Jones, sr.; G Brooke Donnelly, sr.; F Anastasia Kennedy, sr.
Notes: Third straight trip to state for the Trojans, who have left without hardware each of the last two seasons. … Team includes nine seniors, the most Shippen has ever had. … Went undefeated in conference play for the second straight season. … Tylie Jones and Brooke Donnelly form a dynamic backcourt that spaces the floor well.