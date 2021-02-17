 Skip to main content
Girls State Basketball preview: Rigby
Girls State Basketball preview: Rigby

RIGBY TROJANS

Class 5A

Record: 19-3

State seed: District Five-Six champ

Coach: Troy Shippen, fourth season

Players to watch: G Tylie Jones, sr.; G Brooke Donnelly, sr.; F Anastasia Kennedy, sr.

Notes: Third straight trip to state for the Trojans, who have left without hardware each of the last two seasons. … Team includes nine seniors, the most Shippen has ever had. … Went undefeated in conference play for the second straight season. … Tylie Jones and Brooke Donnelly form a dynamic backcourt that spaces the floor well.

