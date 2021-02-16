 Skip to main content
Girls State Basketball preview: Prairie
PRAIRIE PIRATES

Class 1A Division I

Record: 20-3

State seed: District One-Two runner-up

Coach: Lori Mader, 11th season

Players to watch: G Madison Shears, sr.; G Kristin Wemhoff, soph.; G Delanie Lockett, jr.

Notes: Ranked No. 2 in final state media poll. … At state for the 11th straight year. … All three of its losses came to Lapwai, the closest of which was by 5 in the Feb. 12 district final. … Allowed 25 or fewer points eight times this season, including just 9 on Jan. 15 against Logos. … Tied for the second-most girls basketball titles in Idaho history with nine. … Last title was in 2014. … Played in seven of the past nine state championship games.

