Girls State Basketball preview: Post Falls
POST FALLS TROJANS

Class 5A

Record: 14-7

State seed: District One-Two runner-up; won state play-in game

Coach: Marc Allert, 10th season

Players to watch: G Dylan Lovett, sr.; P Maya Blake, sr.; P Capri Sims, so.

Notes: Trojans are at state for the second straight year, and fifth in 10 seasons under Allert, including state titles in 2013 and ’18. Post Falls lost in the consolation title game at state last year. … Lovett, a three-year starter, scored 25 points as the Trojans beat Rocky Mountain of Meridian in a state play-in game last Saturday.

