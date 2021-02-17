 Skip to main content
Girls State Basketball preview: Parma
PARMA PANTHERS

Class 3A

Record: 16-5

State seed: District Three champ

Coach: Michael Calkins, ninth season

Players to watch: PG Grace Jackson; sr.; F Austyn Harris; jr.; P Brooke Johnson, sr.

Notes: Finished third at state last year. … At state for the fifth straight year. … Has won a trophy three years in a row. … No. 3 in the final state media poll. … Won nine straight and 15 of its last 16 games. … District champ five years in a row. … Third-best defense in 3A (38.5 ppg). … Jackson carries the scoring load (18.8 ppg) while adding 8.3 rebounds and 2.8 steals. … Harris averages 10.4 ppg, 8.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals. … Johnson averages 9.2 ppg, 6.8 rebounds and 3.3 steals. … Never won a state title. … Played in its only state championship game in 2019.

