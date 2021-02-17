Girls State Basketball preview: New Plymouth

NEW PLYMOUTH PILGRIMS
Class 2A
Record: 16-6
State Seed: District Three third-place finisher; won state play-in game
Coach: Denise Oliver, 21st season
Players to watch: P Alyssa Christensen, sr.; P Nicole Binggeli, sr.; P Eboni Shaw, jr.
Notes: Enters state tournament having won nine of its last 11 games. … Christensen is averaging a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds per game. She also leads the Pilgrims in blocked shots and assists. … Second straight state tournament appearance. … Pilgrims’ only state title came during Oliver’s first year as coach, in 2001.