 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Girls State Basketball preview: New Plymouth
0 comments

Girls State Basketball preview: New Plymouth

  • 0

NEW PLYMOUTH PILGRIMS

Class 2A

Record: 16-6

State Seed: District Three third-place finisher; won state play-in game

Coach: Denise Oliver, 21st season

Players to watch: P Alyssa Christensen, sr.; P Nicole Binggeli, sr.; P Eboni Shaw, jr.

Notes: Enters state tournament having won nine of its last 11 games. … Christensen is averaging a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds per game. She also leads the Pilgrims in blocked shots and assists. … Second straight state tournament appearance. … Pilgrims’ only state title came during Oliver’s first year as coach, in 2001.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News