Girls State Basketball preview: Mullan

MULLAN TIGERS
Class 1A Division II
Record: 10-7
State seed: District One champ
Coach: Sherry Leitz, 25th season
Players to watch: F Talowa Fallingwater, sr.; G Jazzmyn Nelson, fr.
Notes: Tigers are at state for the first time since 1986, when they finished third in the state A-4 tournament. … With Kootenai opting not to play this year because of COVID-19 concerns, the district tournament consisted of one game — with Mullan defeating Clark Fork 37-34. Nelson scored 17 points, Fallingwater 16 in that game.