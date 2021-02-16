 Skip to main content
Girls State Basketball preview: Mullan
Girls State Basketball preview: Mullan

MULLAN TIGERS

Class 1A Division II

Record: 10-7

State seed: District One champ

Coach: Sherry Leitz, 25th season

Players to watch: F Talowa Fallingwater, sr.; G Jazzmyn Nelson, fr.

Notes: Tigers are at state for the first time since 1986, when they finished third in the state A-4 tournament. … With Kootenai opting not to play this year because of COVID-19 concerns, the district tournament consisted of one game — with Mullan defeating Clark Fork 37-34. Nelson scored 17 points, Fallingwater 16 in that game.

