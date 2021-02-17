Girls State Basketball preview: Mountain View

MOUNTAIN VIEW MAVERICKS

Notes: Defending state champ with three returning starters. … At state for the ninth straight year, the longest active streak in 5A. … Won a state tournament trophy seven years in a row. … 5A’s top offense at 61.2 ppg. … 5A’s second-best defense at 36.8 ppg. … No. 2 in the final state media poll. … Only losses were to Boise and Timberline, 5A state qualifiers. … Slocum (11.2 ppg, 6.2 assists, 5.0 rebounds, 3.1 steals) has signed with Hawaii and is the younger sister of Destiny Slocum, the only McDonald’s All-American in state history. … Ojukwu leads the 5A SIC in scoring (23.4 ppg) and rebounds (9.7 per game). She made the All-Idaho first team as a freshman and a sophomore. … Won three state titles (2015, ‘16, ‘20). … Skogrand is the only coach in program history.