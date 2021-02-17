 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Girls State Basketball preview: Mountain Home
0 comments

Girls State Basketball preview: Mountain Home

  • 0

MOUNTAIN HOME TIGERS

Class 4A

Record: 16-7

State seed: District Four runner-up

Coach: Brent Keener, 14th season

Players to watch: F/C Sadie Drake, jr.; F/C Emily Harper, jr.; G Maddie Keener, so.

Notes: Defeated Minico in a tight game 55-50 to earn their spot at state. … The Tigers feature a young team, with only two seniors listed on the roster. … Five of their seven losses came to teams competing at state this year (Burley three times, Sugar-Salem and Cole Valley Christian). … One of the most experienced coaching staffs in the state, as assistant coaches Jack Dooley and Ben Rayfield have been head coaches previously at Nampa and Gooding, respectively.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News