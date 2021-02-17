Girls State Basketball preview: Mountain Home

MOUNTAIN HOME TIGERS
Class 4A
Record: 16-7
State seed: District Four runner-up
Coach: Brent Keener, 14th season
Players to watch: F/C Sadie Drake, jr.; F/C Emily Harper, jr.; G Maddie Keener, so.
Notes: Defeated Minico in a tight game 55-50 to earn their spot at state. … The Tigers feature a young team, with only two seniors listed on the roster. … Five of their seven losses came to teams competing at state this year (Burley three times, Sugar-Salem and Cole Valley Christian). … One of the most experienced coaching staffs in the state, as assistant coaches Jack Dooley and Ben Rayfield have been head coaches previously at Nampa and Gooding, respectively.