Girls State Basketball preview: Mountain Home

MOUNTAIN HOME TIGERS

Notes: Defeated Minico in a tight game 55-50 to earn their spot at state. … The Tigers feature a young team, with only two seniors listed on the roster. … Five of their seven losses came to teams competing at state this year (Burley three times, Sugar-Salem and Cole Valley Christian). … One of the most experienced coaching staffs in the state, as assistant coaches Jack Dooley and Ben Rayfield have been head coaches previously at Nampa and Gooding, respectively.