Girls State Basketball preview: Middleton

MIDDLETON VIKINGS
Class 4A
Record: 17-2
State seed: District Three champ
Coach: Trent Harrison, first season
Players to watch: PG Payton Hymas, jr.; PF Casidy Fried, jr.; SF Macy McPherson, jr.
Notes: Harrison is the Vikings’ fourth head coach in as many years. … 4A Southern Idaho Conference regular season champion for the third year in a row. … Hymas is leading the Vikings with 11.6 points per game. … Fried is nearly averaging a double-double with 9.2 points per game and 10 rebounds. She is also averaging 4.3 blocks per game. … Middleton is making its fifth straight appearance at the 4A State Tournament. … Ranked No. 1 in the final 4A State Media Poll.