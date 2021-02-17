 Skip to main content
Girls State Basketball preview: Middleton

MIDDLETON VIKINGS

Class 4A

Record: 17-2

State seed: District Three champ

Coach: Trent Harrison, first season

Players to watch: PG Payton Hymas, jr.; PF Casidy Fried, jr.; SF Macy McPherson, jr.

Notes: Harrison is the Vikings’ fourth head coach in as many years. … 4A Southern Idaho Conference regular season champion for the third year in a row. … Hymas is leading the Vikings with 11.6 points per game. … Fried is nearly averaging a double-double with 9.2 points per game and 10 rebounds. She is also averaging 4.3 blocks per game. … Middleton is making its fifth straight appearance at the 4A State Tournament. … Ranked No. 1 in the final 4A State Media Poll.

