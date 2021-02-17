Girls State Basketball preview: Meridian

MERIDIAN WARRIORS

Notes: At state for the second time in three seasons after a five-year drought. … Toughest defense in 5A (36.8 ppg). … Unranked in the final state media poll. … 1-4 vs. 5A state tournament qualifiers, including 0-3 vs. Mountain View. … Last won a first-round game in 2001. … Last state tournament trophy was the consolation title in 2012. … Won four state titles, the last in 1983 while on an 80-game winning stream. … Last reached the finals in 1983.