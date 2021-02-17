Girls State Basketball preview: Melba

MELBA MUSTANGS

Notes: Kate Clark, who is averaging 17.1 points per game, is a Northwest Nazarene signee. She set Melba’s career scoring record earlier this season, breaking the mark set by her older sister, Emma. … Kendall Clark is averaging 11.8 points per game and 9.1 rebounds per game. … In the state tournament for the fifth consecutive year, but ended a four-year streak of winning the 2A Western Idaho Conference regular season title. … Three of Melba’s four losses came against Cole Valley Christian.