Girls State Basketball preview: Melba
MELBA MUSTANGS

MELBA MUSTANGS

Class 2A

Record: 19-4

State Seed: District Three runner-up

Coach: David Lenz, fifth season

Players to watch: G Kate Clark, sr.; F Kendall Clark, so.; G Hallie Arnold, so.

Notes: Kate Clark, who is averaging 17.1 points per game, is a Northwest Nazarene signee. She set Melba’s career scoring record earlier this season, breaking the mark set by her older sister, Emma. … Kendall Clark is averaging 11.8 points per game and 9.1 rebounds per game. … In the state tournament for the fifth consecutive year, but ended a four-year streak of winning the 2A Western Idaho Conference regular season title. … Three of Melba’s four losses came against Cole Valley Christian.

