Girls State Basketball preview: McCall-Donnelly
MCCALL-DONNELLY VANDALS

Class 3A

Record: 6-4

State seed: District Three runner-up

Coach: Cody Hansen, seventh season

Players to watch: G/F Brooke Richardson, sr.; C Jaeda Moyer, sr.; G Alea Stahl, sr.

Notes: First state tournament appearance since 1993. … Did not play for five weeks in December and January due to district coronavirus policy. … Unranked in the final state media poll. … Outscored on the year by an average of 43.5-41.7. … Only losses were to Parma (3A state qualifier) and Grangeville (2A state qualifier). … Richardson (8.1 ppg, 5.8 rebounds) leads the team in scoring followed closely by Moyer (8.0 ppg, 6.4 rebounds). … Won its only state title and played in its only championship game in 1979. … Spent the past 10 years in the 2A classification before rejoining 3A this season.

