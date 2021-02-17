Girls State Basketball preview: Marsh Valley

MARSH VALLEY EAGLES

Notes: The Eagles are returning to state after a three-year absence. … They went two-and-out in 2017, their last appearance. … Three-time state champion (2004, 2005, 2012). … Beat defending state runner-up Snake River twice in three games in the conference tournament to advance as the No. 1 seed out of District 5. … Armstrong led Marsh Valley in points per game (14.9), assists per game (3.0) and steals per game (3.9). … She was also named first-team all-state in soccer in the fall after leading the Eagles to a third-place trophy at the state tournament. … Christensen shot 33% from 3-point range to lead the team. … No player averaged more than four rebounds a game. … Christensen's 3.8 rpg led the team.