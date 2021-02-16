 Skip to main content
Girls State Basketball preview: Mackay
Girls State Basketball preview: Mackay

MACKAY MINERS

Class 1A Division II

Record: 16-3

State seed: District Six champ

Coach: Kashia Hale, fourth season

Players to watch: G Trinity Seefried, jr.; G Riley Moore, sr.; G Alana Christensen, sr.

Notes: Second consecutive trip to state for the Miners, who lost in last year’s consolation game. … Topped conference rival Rockland in district championship game. … Seeking first state title in program history. … Have not lost since Dec. 15. … Will enter on a 13-game winning streak. … In that span, average margin of victory is 31.7 points

