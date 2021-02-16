Girls State Basketball preview: Liberty Charter

LIBERTY CHARTER PATRIOTS
Class 1A Division I
Record: 17-3
State Seed: District Three runner-up
Coach: Brad McCain, sixth season
Players to watch: F Madison Hodnett, sr.; G Grace Gerdes, sr.; G Ainsley Johnson, so.
Notes: Seventh straight season at state tournament. … Hodnett, who is signed to play at Corban University, is averaging 16.7 points per game and 11.6 rebounds per game. … Two of Liberty Charter’s three losses this season were against Rimrock. Patriots are the only team to stay within 20 points of the Raiders during their current 11-game winning streak, losing by 14 in the regular season and seven in the district championship.