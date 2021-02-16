 Skip to main content
Girls State Basketball preview: Liberty Charter
LIBERTY CHARTER PATRIOTS

Class 1A Division I

Record: 17-3

State Seed: District Three runner-up

Coach: Brad McCain, sixth season

Players to watch: F Madison Hodnett, sr.; G Grace Gerdes, sr.; G Ainsley Johnson, so.

Notes: Seventh straight season at state tournament. … Hodnett, who is signed to play at Corban University, is averaging 16.7 points per game and 11.6 rebounds per game. … Two of Liberty Charter’s three losses this season were against Rimrock. Patriots are the only team to stay within 20 points of the Raiders during their current 11-game winning streak, losing by 14 in the regular season and seven in the district championship.

