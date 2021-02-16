 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Girls State Basketball preview: Lapwai
0 comments

Girls State Basketball preview: Lapwai

  • 0

LAPWAI WILDCATS

Class 1A Division I

Record: 20-1

State seed: District One-Two champ

Coach: Ada Marks, second season

Players to watch: PG Glory Sobotta, sr.; G Grace Sobotta, jr.; G/F Lauren Gould, soph.; G Jordyn McCormack-Marks, fr.

Notes: At state for the 21st straight year, the longest active streak in Idaho girls basketball. … Won a trophy each of the previous 14 years. … Unanimous No. 1 in final state media poll. … Has the most girls basketball state titles in Idaho history with 10 after winning in 2019-20. … Won first 18 games of the season before falling to Genesee on Feb. 4 in regular-season finale. … Won 13 games by 25 or more points. … Logged 101 points against Logos on Jan. 7.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News