Girls State Basketball preview: Lapwai

LAPWAI WILDCATS

Notes: At state for the 21st straight year, the longest active streak in Idaho girls basketball. … Won a trophy each of the previous 14 years. … Unanimous No. 1 in final state media poll. … Has the most girls basketball state titles in Idaho history with 10 after winning in 2019-20. … Won first 18 games of the season before falling to Genesee on Feb. 4 in regular-season finale. … Won 13 games by 25 or more points. … Logged 101 points against Logos on Jan. 7.