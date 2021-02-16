Girls State Basketball preview: Lapwai

LAPWAI WILDCATS
Class 1A Division I
Record: 20-1
State seed: District One-Two champ
Coach: Ada Marks, second season
Players to watch: PG Glory Sobotta, sr.; G Grace Sobotta, jr.; G/F Lauren Gould, soph.; G Jordyn McCormack-Marks, fr.
Notes: At state for the 21st straight year, the longest active streak in Idaho girls basketball. … Won a trophy each of the previous 14 years. … Unanimous No. 1 in final state media poll. … Has the most girls basketball state titles in Idaho history with 10 after winning in 2019-20. … Won first 18 games of the season before falling to Genesee on Feb. 4 in regular-season finale. … Won 13 games by 25 or more points. … Logged 101 points against Logos on Jan. 7.