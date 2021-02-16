Girls State Basketball preview: Lakeside

LAKESIDE KNIGHTS
Class 1A Division I
Record: 12-7
State seed: District One champ
Coach: Chris Dohrman, eighth season
Players to watch: G Jolissa Holt, jr.; F Ashlee Holt, jr.; G Arianna Gorr, so.; G Kria Peters, sr.
Notes: The Knights moved up this year from 1A Division II, and are back at state for the second straight season, and fifth time overall under Dohrman, including consolation titles in 2015 and ’16 in Division II. … Jolissa Holt was named co-MVP of the inaugural season of the Scenic Idaho Conference.