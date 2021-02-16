 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Girls State Basketball preview: Kendrick
0 comments

Girls State Basketball preview: Kendrick

  • 0

KENDRICK TIGERS

Class 1A Division II

Record: 19-3

State seed: District Two champ

Coach: Ron Ireland, eighth season

Players to watch: F Erin Morgan, jr.; G Rose Stewart, soph..; G Drew Stacy, jr.

Notes: Third consecutive appearance at state tournament. … In the past two seasons, the Tigers are 37-8 in the regular season. … A completely different team than the past two years, as there is no senior on the team. … Have won four in a row and 12 of its past 14 games. … Ranked No. 4 in the final state media poll. … Lost twice to Grangeville (2A state qualifier) and to Prairie (1A Division I state qualifier). … Won three state titles, the last in 2002.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News