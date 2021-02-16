Girls State Basketball preview: Kendrick

KENDRICK TIGERS

Notes: Third consecutive appearance at state tournament. … In the past two seasons, the Tigers are 37-8 in the regular season. … A completely different team than the past two years, as there is no senior on the team. … Have won four in a row and 12 of its past 14 games. … Ranked No. 4 in the final state media poll. … Lost twice to Grangeville (2A state qualifier) and to Prairie (1A Division I state qualifier). … Won three state titles, the last in 2002.