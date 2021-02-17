Girls State Basketball preview: Grangeville

GRANGEVILLE BULLDOGS

Notes: Third consecutive appearance at the state tournament. … Are 34-8 in the regular season in the past two seasons. … Ranked No. 3 in the final state media poll. … Despite last state title coming in 2011, the Bulldogs have won eight overall, trailing Coeur d'Alene, Lapwai and Prairie for most in state girls' basketball history. … Have won 13 of its past 15 games. … Camden Barger is the coach's daughter.