Girls State Basketball preview: Grace
Girls State Basketball preview: Grace

GRACE GRIZZLIES

Class 1A Division I

Record: 18-3

State seed: District Five-Six champ

Coach: Kyle Christensen, third season

Players to watch: C Maniah Clegg, sr.; G Sydnee Smith, fr.; G Makenna Straatman, sr.

Notes: Won third place at state a year ago. … Fourth consecutive appearance at the state tournament. … Two-time state champion (1983, 1986). … Only losses to Idaho teams this season were to Bear Lake and Soda Springs, state-tournament participants in 2A. … Clegg is one of the best small-school post players in the state, averaging 12.3 points and 11.7 rebounds per game. … Like several other players, she was a member of Grace's state-title-winning volleyball team in the fall. … Ranked third in final media poll, the position they occupied for much of the year.

