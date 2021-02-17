Girls State Basketball preview: Columbia

COLUMBIA WILDCATS

Notes: First state tournament appearance in 15-year history of school and first winning season. … Wildcats were selected by coaches to finish sixth in the eight-team 4A Southern Idaho Conference earlier in the season, but finished third. … Nottingham moved to point guard position before the season after a teammate’s injury in the first practice. She’s averaging 10.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 3.5 steals per game. … Ellie Robertson, a freshman, is averaging 10.3 points per game.