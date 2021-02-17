 Skip to main content
Girls State Basketball preview: Columbia
COLUMBIA WILDCATS

Class 4A

Record: 13-10

State seed: District Three runner-up

Coach: Neal Robertson, third season.

Players to watch: G Mia Nottingham, sr.; P Mylie Mills, so.; Ellie Robertson, fr.

Notes: First state tournament appearance in 15-year history of school and first winning season. … Wildcats were selected by coaches to finish sixth in the eight-team 4A Southern Idaho Conference earlier in the season, but finished third. … Nottingham moved to point guard position before the season after a teammate’s injury in the first practice. She’s averaging 10.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 3.5 steals per game. … Ellie Robertson, a freshman, is averaging 10.3 points per game.

