Girls State Basketball preview: Cole Valley Christian

COLE VALLEY CHRISTIAN CHARGERS

Notes: At the state tournament for the seventh consecutive year. … Advanced to state championship game last season, were it lost to Soda Springs. … Entering state tournament on 11-game winning streak. Only loss of the season was to Grangeville on Dec. 12. Chargers play Bulldogs in the first round. … Veeck, Fraas and Kingery are all averaging double figures in scoring, with Veeck leading the way with 12.1 points per game. … Kingery leads Charters with 8.6 rebounds per game, while Fraas is averaging 3.8 steals per game. … No. 1-ranked team in the final 2A State Media Poll.