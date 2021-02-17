 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Girls State Basketball preview: Coeur D'Alene
0 comments

Girls State Basketball preview: Coeur D'Alene

  • 0

COEUR D’ALENE VIKINGS

Class 5A

Record: 18-1

State seed: District One-Two champ

Coach: Nicole Symons, second season

Players to watch: F Skylar Burke, jr.; F Madi Symons, so.; G Tori Younker, sr.; G Jaelyn Brainard-Adams, sr.

Notes: After a five-year drought, Vikings are back at state for the second straight season, with largely the same cast that went two-and-out last year, including all five starters. … Five of the seven seniors, including three starters, are in their fourth season on the varsity. … Madi Symons, daughter of the coach, scored 24 points in the district title game win over Lake City. … Vikings are seeking their first state title since 2014, when they won the last of four titles in a seven-year stretch under coach Dale Poffenroth. … Coeur d’Alene’s lone loss this season came in overtime at Thunder Ridge; the Vikings have won 10 straight since. … Fourteen of Coeur d’Alene’s wins have been by double digits.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News