Girls State Basketball preview: Century
CENTURY DIAMONDBACKS

Class 4A

Record: 16-5

State seed: District Five champ

Coach: Chris Shuler, 12th season

Players to watch: G Tenleigh Smith, sr.; G Ashton Adamson, sr.; G/F Preslie Merrill, sr.

Notes: Century was 4A state runner-up last year after winning it all in 2019. … Add another runner-up finish in 2018, and the Diamondbacks have made the 4A state title game in each of the last three years. … Three state titles in school history (2015, 2016, 2019). … Senior guard Tenleigh Smith is committed to Idaho State, where her mother Courtnie Smith is an assistant coach. … Tenleigh Smith was first-team all-state and all-conference a year ago at Blackfoot before transferring to Century. … After a slow start, Century won 11 of its last 12 games in the regular season and district tournament, with the only setback in that stretch a 55-53 loss to Blackfoot on Jan. 16. … Ranked second in final media poll.

