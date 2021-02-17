Girls State Basketball preview: Century

CENTURY DIAMONDBACKS

Notes: Century was 4A state runner-up last year after winning it all in 2019. … Add another runner-up finish in 2018, and the Diamondbacks have made the 4A state title game in each of the last three years. … Three state titles in school history (2015, 2016, 2019). … Senior guard Tenleigh Smith is committed to Idaho State, where her mother Courtnie Smith is an assistant coach. … Tenleigh Smith was first-team all-state and all-conference a year ago at Blackfoot before transferring to Century. … After a slow start, Century won 11 of its last 12 games in the regular season and district tournament, with the only setback in that stretch a 55-53 loss to Blackfoot on Jan. 16. … Ranked second in final media poll.