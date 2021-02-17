 Skip to main content
Girls State Basketball preview: Bonners Ferry
BONNERS FERRY BADGERS

Class 3A

Record: 14-7

State seed: District One-Two runner-up; won state play-in game

Coach: Travis Hinthorn, fourth season in second stint, 14th season overall with Badgers

Players to watch: G Holly Ansley, sr.; W/P Sadie Hill, sr.; P Asha Abubakari, fr.

Notes: Badgers are back at state for the first time since 2019, when the Badgers lost in the consolation title game. … Hinthorn coached the Badgers from 2004-13, then Bonners had three coaches in four seasons before Hinthorn took over again for the 2017-18 season. … This is the third time in four years during his current stint that Hinthorn has guided the Badgers to state. … Bonners’ last trophy from state came in 2013, when the Badgers won the consolation title.

