Girls State Basketball preview: Bonners Ferry

BONNERS FERRY BADGERS

Notes: Badgers are back at state for the first time since 2019, when the Badgers lost in the consolation title game. … Hinthorn coached the Badgers from 2004-13, then Bonners had three coaches in four seasons before Hinthorn took over again for the 2017-18 season. … This is the third time in four years during his current stint that Hinthorn has guided the Badgers to state. … Bonners’ last trophy from state came in 2013, when the Badgers won the consolation title.