Girls State Basketball preview: Boise

BOISE BRAVE
Class 5A
Record: 9-4
State seed: District Three runner-up
Coach: Kim Brydges, 16th season
Players to watch: PG Allison Ross, sr.; F Ashley Banks, jr.; G Ella Nelson, jr.; G/F Avery Howell, fr.
Notes: Defending state consolation champ. … At state for the fourth straight season and seventh time in eight years. … Unranked in final state media poll. … Didn’t play its first game until Jan. 7. … 2-3 vs. 5A state tournament qualifiers. … Ross (10.8 ppg, 3.8 steals, 2.3 assists) has signed with NCAA Division II Hawaii Pacific. … Banks (9.7 ppg, 5.6 rebounds, 1.7 blocks) has verbally committed to Southern Utah. … Four players average 8 or more points per game, including Nelson (8.8 ppg) and Howell (8.5 ppg, 8.7 rebounds). … Won three state titles (1978, 2002, 2005) and last reached the finals in 2015.