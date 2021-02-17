Girls State Basketball preview: Boise

BOISE BRAVE

Notes: Defending state consolation champ. … At state for the fourth straight season and seventh time in eight years. … Unranked in final state media poll. … Didn’t play its first game until Jan. 7. … 2-3 vs. 5A state tournament qualifiers. … Ross (10.8 ppg, 3.8 steals, 2.3 assists) has signed with NCAA Division II Hawaii Pacific. … Banks (9.7 ppg, 5.6 rebounds, 1.7 blocks) has verbally committed to Southern Utah. … Four players average 8 or more points per game, including Nelson (8.8 ppg) and Howell (8.5 ppg, 8.7 rebounds). … Won three state titles (1978, 2002, 2005) and last reached the finals in 2015.