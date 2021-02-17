 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Girls State Basketball preview: Blackfoot
0 comments

Girls State Basketball preview: Blackfoot

  • 0

BLACKFOOT BRONCOS

Class 4A

Record: 19-7

State seed: District Six runner-up; won state play-in game

Coach: Raimee Odum, first season

Players to watch: F Hadley Humpherys, jr.; G Izzy Arave, jr.; F Kianna Wright, jr.

Notes: Third straight appearance at state for the Broncos, who fell in the consolation game last season. … First season under head coach Raimee Odum, a 2007 grad who starred for Blackfoot in her playing days. … Hadley Humpherys is one of the best rebounders and interior forces in the area. … Beat Nampa in state play-in game.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News