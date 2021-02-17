Girls State Basketball preview: Blackfoot

BLACKFOOT BRONCOS
Class 4A
Record: 19-7
State seed: District Six runner-up; won state play-in game
Coach: Raimee Odum, first season
Players to watch: F Hadley Humpherys, jr.; G Izzy Arave, jr.; F Kianna Wright, jr.
Notes: Third straight appearance at state for the Broncos, who fell in the consolation game last season. … First season under head coach Raimee Odum, a 2007 grad who starred for Blackfoot in her playing days. … Hadley Humpherys is one of the best rebounders and interior forces in the area. … Beat Nampa in state play-in game.