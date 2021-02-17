 Skip to main content
Girls State Basketball preview: Bear Lake
BEAR LAKE BEARS

Class 2A

Record: 11-12

State seed: District Five runner-up

Coach: Brenda Messerly, third season

Players to watch: G Hailey Humpherys, sr., F Kalisha Parker, jr.

Notes: The Bears are making their second-straight state-tournament appearance. … Prior to last year's appearance, they hadn't made it since 2008. … After starting 6-2, Bear Lake lost 8 of its next 10 games and has been around .500 ever since. … As the No. 4 seed in the district tournament, won the play-in game against Malad and then upset No. 1 Aberdeen twice to punch a ticket to state. … Humpherys is likely to receive her second-straight first-team all-conference selection after averaging 13.6 points per game. … Humpherys, Parker and several other players (Taylar Smith, Kelsea Skinner, Dani Bassett, Lydia Johnson, Eliza Sharp) were members of the Bears' state runner-up volleyball team in the fall.

