Girls' 4A Great Basin preview: The workings of an eventful season

TWIN FALLS — The 4A Great Basin Conference holds many questions rolling into this new season. There have been structural changes to teams that leave people wondering who will come out on top.

IdahoSports.com ran a poll with coaches in the district to cast their predictions.

Great Basin Conference Predictions (District 4):

1. Twin Falls

2. Minico

3. Jerome

4. Mountain Home

5. Canyon Ridge

6. Burley

7. Wood River

Surprisingly, last year's state champion, Burley, ranked low.

This may be due to the dynamics of the team. Head coach Nicole Baker is in her first year at the helm. They lost some key players Amari Whiting, Lynzey Searle, Sydney Searle, Sadie Cook, Rowan Ontiveros.

However, they still hold a wealth of experience with returning senior Hailey Chapa. That is complemented by juniors Christina Cook and Isabelle Cook. This team has the recipe for another dominant year.

Twin Falls is ranked to fill that first spot in the conference.

Twin Falls’ start reflects this prediction. They are currently 1-1 overall. They stopped Jerome with a 41-29 win on Nov. 22. They are averaging 38.50 points per game.

They also have Halle Egbert, “who was cited by several coaches as one of the better players in the conference this year,” according to IdahoSpots.com

Twin Falls did finish last year with a record of 15-10. Head coach Michael Amaya rolls into his second year at the helm.

Of course, it is still anyone's game at these early stages. One team that appears to be contradicting the predictions is Canyon Ridge.

Canyon Ridge has found its footing quickly this season. They are currently 3-1 overall and hitting 47.00 points per game. They took on Mountain Home on Nov. 22 in a tough battle but after the ball settled, they came out on top with a 47-33 victory.

Canyon Ridges’ Head Coach Kevin Cato is in his 7th season. Lily Teske and Ava Martin are returning players with honors.

Of course, Minico is positioning itself to be a force in the Great Basin Conference. They start out with a 57 - 28 win over Burley. In addition, they are averaging an impressive 61 points per game.

They also have CJ Latta, “who is in the argument for best player not only in the Great Basin, but all of 4A,” according to IdahoSpots.com.

The 4A Great Basin Conference holds some interesting dynamics that are going to create an exciting and eventful season. There may be some big upsets as the season progresses.