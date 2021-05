RUPERT — Greg and Justene Gillett, of Rupert, are proud to announce the upcoming marriage of their daughter, Macey Gillett to Brogan Martindale, son of Mike and Lori Martindale, of Paul.

The couple plans to marry on June 5, in Albion, with a reception to follow.

Brogan graduated from Minico in 2017 and is working for Haglar Creek Electric. Macey graduated from Minico in 2019 and she is employed by June and Crew.

The couple plan to live in Rupert.

