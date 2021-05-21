Gilberto Rodriguez murder trial in death of teen Regina Krieger starts

BURLEY — After three days of testimony during the Gilberto Flores Rodriguez first-degree murder trial — jurors were excused on Friday as attorneys and the judge met to discuss the case.

Rodriguez was charged in the 1995 murder of 14-year-old Regina Krieger, who disappeared from a bloody basement bedroom and was found weeks later on the Snake River banks.

During opening statements last week on Tuesday both the prosecution and defense attorney told a 12 member jury with four alternates that mistakes were made in the 1995 Cassia County Sheriff’s investigation.

According to testimony, Krieger, despite blood found on the floor, walls, stairway and drag marks on the grass outside was originally thought to be a runaway, who staged the scene.

On Wednesday, a childhood friend of Krieger’s described being let into Krieger’s house and room to look around the morning after her disappearance, while police were still there.

Some of the witnesses who took the stand during the week, were penitentiary inmates, who said they knew Rodriguez in the 1990s.