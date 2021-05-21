Gilberto Rodriguez murder trial in death of teen Regina Krieger starts

BURLEY — After three days of testimony during the Gilberto Flores Rodriguez first-degree murder trial — jurors were excused on Friday as attorneys and the judge met to discuss the case.
Rodriguez was charged in the 1995 murder of 14-year-old Regina Krieger, who disappeared from a bloody basement bedroom and was found weeks later on the Snake River banks.
During opening statements last week on Tuesday both the prosecution and defense attorney told a 12 member jury with four alternates that mistakes were made in the 1995 Cassia County Sheriff’s investigation.
According to testimony, Krieger, despite blood found on the floor, walls, stairway and drag marks on the grass outside was originally thought to be a runaway, who staged the scene.
On Wednesday, a childhood friend of Krieger’s described being let into Krieger’s house and room to look around the morning after her disappearance, while police were still there.
Some of the witnesses who took the stand during the week, were penitentiary inmates, who said they knew Rodriguez in the 1990s.
One witness, Cody Thompson, who was 16-years-old at the time, while Rodriguez was an adult, said he was with Rodriguez outside the Krieger home when Rodriguez brought her body out wrapped in a bloody blanket. He said he also helped Rodriguez dump the body in the Snake River in Minidoka County.
Thompson, who is serving a life sentence for raping a prison inmate, admitted to lying repeatedly over the years to investigators and in court about the case.
He said now as an adult he wants to tell the truth and has nothing to gain from testifying.
Inmate witness, Carlos Tena, admitted to the jury that information he testified to during the preliminary hearing where he said Rodriguez told him on several occasions after the murder that he’d “disposed of” Krieger and that federal agents were investigating him concerning the case, was true.
During the Friday meeting outside of the jury's presence, Cassia County Judge Michael Tribe asked Cassia County Prosecutor McCord Larsen to facilitate the court getting a copy of a Greeley, Colorado police report to keep the trial moving forward, after a motion was filed by Rodriguez’s attorney Keith Roark.
“Is this solely for the purpose of impeachment,” Larsen asked.
Roark confirmed that it was.
At trial, impeachment is the process of attacking the accuracy of a witness’s testimony.
Larsen said he understands that Roark needs the police report but he was concerned because Greeley, Colorado is outside his jurisdiction.
Roark said the report could be obtained through the Greeley police department or through the FBI. Tena said during the trial that he’d reported the incidents to a federal agent.
Another inmate also testified earlier in the week saying that when she met Rodriguez he’d laughed and said he’d gotten away with murder.
Jurors also saw coroner photos that showed where Krieger’s body was found and photos of her wounds. Krieger died when her throat was slashed by a sharp knife that cut her jugular veins and created an air embolism. She also had a fatal stab wound to her heart.