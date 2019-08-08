A passion for classics can be infectious, in a good sense. Clubs have formed around the idea of classics, and the Magic Valley is home to quite a few of them.
The Idaho Chariots Twin Falls Chapter counts about 125 members — owners and their wives — according to JoAnn Drowns. Her husband, Floyd, restores classic cars, and they joined the Idaho Chariots after another car club disbanded.
The Idaho Chariots started in 1964 with a group of eight teenagers in Boise. They held “outlaw” races on country roads, along with visits to local raceways. They also showed off their cars at drive-ins and diners.
When the group was sent to serve in Vietnam, only two returned. Steve Taylor is the last remaining founding member and believes the club is more about friends and family sharing the car hobby and culture.
“There’s no structure, no officers,” Drowns said. The only requirement for membership is to buy a club jacket.
The chapters hold “gatherings” rather than meetings, she said. In colder months, members get together to keep in touch and enjoy their camaraderie.
Nocturnal Dreams Car Club members hold a holiday event in the “offseason” while sponsoring a number of car shows in the summer.
There are participation requirements for membership in Nocturnal Dreams Car Club, but no fees. Being active in the club also means giving back to the community.
“We’re a nonprofit,” said Ryan Wise, Nocturnal Dreams vice president. Formed in 2008, the club has supported a number of causes over the years, including the Make-a-Wish Foundation, Ronald McDonald House, and has even sent a child to the Mayo Clinic when his health condition could not be diagnosed elsewhere.
But it’s not just the clubs that say being a part of the community is important.
Proceeds from a car show held at Sonny’s Speed and Kustom on May 11 were donated to Bianca Falconer, diagnosed with Stage Four cancer.
Owner Sonny Warner was glad to help organize the event.
Knowing somebody is willing to step up and help is important, Warner said.
“If you ask car guys to come,” he said, “they will come, rain or shine.”
Donations made June 15 during the Idaho Chariots’ 55th Reunion in Boise — which featured 850 cars and was attended by many members from the Twin Falls Chapter — benefited the Idaho Veterans Assistance League. The club’s other car shows — at Twin Falls City Park on June 22 and in Wendell on June 29 — supported the same organization.
Participants at the fourth annual MC Promotions/Guppies Show and Shine Burnouts on July 13 donated money to offset costs of recent vandalism in the city of Kimberly.
Nocturnal Dreams Car Club will again sponsor the Make-a-Wish Car Show on Sept. 21 at Twin Falls City Park.
“We could not do the work we do without the help of community-minded organizations like Nocturnal Dream Car Club,” said Helene Peterson, special event and development manager for Make-a-Wish Idaho. “They work to raise money to help grant life-changing wishes for critically ill children in Idaho.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.