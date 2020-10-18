Get out there and vote

The most important election since 2016 is near. Many voters have already cast their early or absentee ballots.

Do you know who and what you’re voting for?

The Times-News reached out to local candidates — from those who want to serve in the Idaho Legislature to those who want to serve on the College of Southern Idaho’s Board of Trustees — and received back their thoughts about why they are running for office in the 2020 general election.

Other ballot issues include an amendment to the Idaho Constitution and the retention of Magistrate Judge Benjamin D. Harmer.

Don’t go to the polls unprepared. Be an informed voter.

See The Big Story, Page D1

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0