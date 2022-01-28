***URGENT FOSTER NEED Sunday, 1/23*** Currently in Garden City, ID This 4-year-old black lab mix named GARTH has been through... View on PetFinder
One of Idaho's most elusive animals was recently captured in Twin Falls.
A man fell from a structure at Gem State Processing early Wednesday morning and later died at the hospital.
Two Mini-Cassia men died from falls in industrial accidents in two days this week.
According to court documents, Ennis met the girl through Snapchat and lured her to his Jeep where they were found by the girl's parents by using the "find my iPhone" program.
A man upset with being charged a $150 fee for smoking in his motel room fired multiple rounds from an assault-style rifle into the building before driving away, authorities in eastern Idaho said.
On May 7, 2011, a hunter hiking in a remote area east of Wells, Nevada, stumbled upon a 1997 red Mercury Tracer.
Windows down, packrats inside, it was obvious the vehicle had been there for a while.
Get a first look at the proposals for two major interchange projects on I-84.
A spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday that Gap Inc. is opening a Canyon Park West location in late spring or early summer.
Public health officials say a test positivity rate of 5% or less indicates that spread of a respiratory virus is under control. Idaho’s rate is seven times that.
The owner said they started the vehicle with a remote starter, went back inside, and came out to find the vehicle engulfed in flames.
