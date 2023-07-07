Garin Brit Yost

HAGERMAN — Garin Brit Yost, 72, passed away June 24, 2023, at his home in Hagerman, Idaho, due to complications of diabetes.

A celebration of Garin's life will be held at Wilson's Club on State Street in Hagerman on Sunday, July 9, 2023 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.

Kenneth Frank Ling

TWIN FALLS — Kenneth Frank Ling, 80, of Twin Falls, passed away July 3, 2023, in Twin Falls at Grace Assisted Living Center. Service will be held in his honor at Parkes Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd., Twin Falls, Idaho on Monday, July 10, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. To leave online condolences and a full obituary, go to: www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.