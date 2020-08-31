Game 7 awaits Mitchell and Murray

Before this series, there were two players in NBA history to have multiple 50-point games in a single playoff series — Chicago’s Michael Jordan in the first round of the 1988 Eastern Conference playoffs, and Allen Iverson in the 2001 East semifinals.

There are now four names on that list.

Mitchell and Murray have both done it in this series. Mitchell had 57 points in Game 1 and 54 points in Game 4; Murray had 50 points in Game 4 and 50 points again in Game 6.

“What Donovan and Jamal have been doing is unbelievable,” Jazz guard Mike Conley said. “I’ve said it almost after every game: Those two are playing at one of the highest levels I’ve seen from that position.”

Nobody has ever scored 50 points in a Game 7. Nobody has ever had three 50-point games in a single postseason, much less a single series. Mitchell (averaging 37.8 points in the series) and Murray (averaging 34.0 points) both have that chance Tuesday.

“Somebody’s going home,” Malone said. “And our plan is for that to not be the Denver Nuggets.”

NEED TO KNOW: Utah has won its last two Game 7s and is 3-2 all-time in them. Denver is 2-3 in Game 7s since joining the NBA.