From the photographer: Printing the first draft of history

Growing up, my father always read the paper. It was one of the first things he'd do after getting home from work. Plopping down into his overstuffed armchair, he chipped away at the daily news.
That tradition followed me into adulthood.
After brewing a pot of coffee in the morning, I head outside and grab the newspaper, which is delivered to my doorstep. Granted, I usually have a pretty good idea of what will be in there since I work in the newsroom, but I'm always excited to see our photos in print.
Sipping on delicious Peruvian coffee and reading the sports section feels like a slice of heaven these days.
I also enjoy catching up on local football games and the latest city council meeting. Finding out about the latest new eatery opening up is always a plus as well.
Entertainment is only one side of the coin though. I also chose print for a profession.
I began my career in newspapers while still a kid with a camera.
I started shooting photos for the Post Register in Idaho Falls back in 1998. They had a section called "Attitude" that involved feature stories and photos by high school students. They'd give me a few rolls of Fujicolor Press 800 and an assignment or two, along with some encouraging words. I recall shooting for an article about kids with car phones as one of my first assignments.
Hanging out with the photographers at the paper was a thrill.
Among the pros talking shop, I'd just listen. They'd complain about mercury vapor messing with their color balance, or the time a drunken driver hit a power pole outside the office. It was the only time the paper didn't go to press, they said.
If the newspaper had a human form, I think the press would be its heart.
Covering this project has been a real honor. I'll admit, I didn't know a lot of the names in the press room before this endeavor. It's been eye-opening to watching the press guys run up ladders making adjustments and shift leads "jogging" papers. Making the paper is an art form.
It takes multiple departments working together to make our little "daily miracle," but in my mind, the production crews are truly the unsung heroes. The next time you see a newspaper, give it a read. A lot of passion goes into print.
—Drew Nash, Chief Photographer
