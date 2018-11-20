Each year, area care centers submit their lists of items that will brighten their residents’ spirits during the holiday season.
This year, those lists will be in Sunday’s Times-News. But today, you can find them on Magicvalley.com.
We’re featuring wish lists from DeSano Place, Lincoln County Care Center, Desert View Care Center, Heritage Assisted Living & Memory Care, Pomerelle Place, Serenity Healthcare, Bridgeview Estates, Alpine Manor I, Alpine Manor II, Vista Assisted Living Center, Bennett Hills Care Center, Creekside Care Center and Mini-Cassia Care Center.
Many items their residents ask for things you might be buying on your regular grocery runs or Christmas gift shopping outings, so take a minute and think of these folks who might not get a gift otherwise.
Some examples include fuzzy socks, calendars, chocolate, soft blankets, hand lotion and winter gear.
Thanks for reading, and have a safe and happy Thanksgiving.
