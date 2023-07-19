YELLOW BRICK CAFE

Kathy McRae first began to cook with local produce and products in Sacramento, California. Now, she continues to sourcing local foods for her restaurant, Yellow Brick Café in downtown Twin Falls.

"For the general consumer and our clientele here, I don’t know that it’s more about the taste as much as it is feeling empowered by knowing where your food is being grown," McRae told the Times-News. "Knowing that it’s not being sprayed with pesticides. Knowing that it’s not being picked underripe and that it’s just chemically ripened.

"Knowing that we are supporting local people and we are putting money into their pockets rather than large companies.”

Since Yellow Brick's opening in 2016, McRae has relied on various local farms throughout Idaho. Grains from 1000 Springs Mill, trout from Riverence, produces from River Road Farms and Peters Family Farms are few of the many local farms that McRae sources ingredients for her café.

McRae is part of FARE Idaho, an advocacy organization that fosters relationships between independent producers and sellers to restaurants and retailers. FARE Idaho aids with relieving the difficulty of distributions for Yellow Brick, McRae said.

"Distribution is our biggest hurdle to this day," McRae said.

"We've been able to sustain those long standing relationships because we've been willing to work with them and because they've been willing to work with us," McRae said. "They know that they can trust us."

RIVER ROAD FARMS

With each passing summer day, the ripe figs from River Road Farms are being harvested every morning in Buhl.

Jacob Roometua began to run the family-owned hobby farm with his wife, when his father-in-law asked them to operate the area in 2020. He delivers to restaurants and local buyers in Twin Falls and Sun Valley.

From the large selection of fruits his trees produce, the figs sell the most. Fig season is between 10 to 12 weeks. River Road is currently in the middle of the busy season. Between 6 to 8 restaurants are buying the fresh figs. Three figs are around $5, Roometua told the Times-News.

"We have the ability to have a huge variety of fruits," Roometua said. "So we are looking at three different types of apples, peaches, plums, apricots, yellow plums and nectarines."

The farm also grows nine different variety of citrus trees in a greenhouse with a man-made technology to mimic the natural rain to rid of harmful insects and make the branches stronger.

Roometua is trying to go zero waste with the fruits he produces. Making jams with overripe fruits, composting and selling the fruit at half the price to other buyers are some of the techniques he is using to reduce the amount of fruit waste from the trees.

PETERS FAMILY FARMS

Bonnie Peters and her husband have been growing 1500 strawberry plants by using a hydroponic technique in their greenhouse. It has been a success.

Instead of growing plants on the ground with soil, hydroponic uses a water-based system that feeds the plant fertilizer through the water. Peters started growing the strawberries last year after her husband became interested in hydroponics.

"It was really incredible. It far exceeded my expectations," Peters told the Times-News.

Peters primarily operates the Peters Family Family. She delivers fresh produce to her customers that are a part of a season long Community Supported Agriculture subscription. The customer pays for a number of weeks of produce and Peters packages the produce she harvests seasonally for the customer to pick up at a designated location.

Alongside the strawberries, she plants and harvests a wide range of produce.

"Probably the biggest challenge for what I do is that, compared to commercially farming, I am planting and harvesting continually," Peters said. "There is no end."

She continues farming for her customers because of "their gratitude and their excitement over new stuff when they open their boxes because they don't know each week what they are going to get," Peters said.

"You really have to have the people who are like-minded. They are the ones who are going to stay."