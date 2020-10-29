 Skip to main content
Friends of DeMary Library sets monthly sale on Nov. 7
Friends of DeMary Library sets monthly sale on Nov. 7

RUPERT — The Friends of the DeMary Library will hold its First Saturday of the month sale from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Nov. 7 at Book Central, 630 5th St.

Fill a grocery bag for $2 with no limit. Featured authors are Robin Cook, Danielle Steele and Debby Macomber and a lot of new books have been added to the history section. Other sections include cookbooks, biography religious and there is a children’s room along with books on tape and DVD. Follow the library on Facebook.

