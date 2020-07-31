You are the owner of this article.
Friends of DeMary Library hold book sale Aug. 8
The Friends of the DeMary Library will hold its first Saturday-of-the-month sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 8 at Book Central, 630 5th St. in Rupert.

Fill a grocery bag for $2 with paperback or hardcover books and fill as many bags as you want to fill. Featured authors are Jodi Picoult, Robin Cook and Nora Roberts. New donations are received weekly. There are cookbooks along with books on music and classics and a children's room. There are books on tape for travelers and DVDs for movie lovers.

