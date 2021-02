RUPERT — The Friends of the DeMary Library will hold its first Saturday of the month sale from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. March 6.

Fill a grocery bag for $2 and fill as many as you desire.

New books were added to the science fiction section and browse the cookbook, biography, arts and history sections and the childrens' room. There are also books on tape for travelers and DVS for movie lovers. Follow us on Facebook @friendsof Demary